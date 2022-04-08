Police treat second fire at Belfast multicultural centre as hate crime

It is the second time that the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association property on Donegall Pass in the south of the city has been targeted after it was extensively damaged in a racist arson attack last year.

Detectives have appealed for information following a suspicious fire at the building in the early hours of Friday.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “Police were made aware of a fire at the building at around 1.20am this morning.

Damage to the Belfast Multi Cultural Association building on Donegall Pass, south Belfast, after a fire on Thursday evening.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“This is the second fire at this location since January 2021 and we have therefore commenced a major investigation led by detectives based at Musgrave Police station.

“Police are treating the fire as suspected arson at this time and a hate crime.”

Mr Pollock continued: “I would appeal to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area late last night or early this morning to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 70 08/04/22.

“Officers remain, however, working at the scene with specialist fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.”

Much of the roof of the historic building was destroyed when it was targeted by arsonists last January.