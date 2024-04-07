Drugs uncovered

​The discovery was made by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and Belfast Harbour Police.

A 41-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drugs and possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: “This is a major haul of cannabis which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland.

“Losing this amount of drugs will be a huge loss to the organised crime group behind this importation.

“I should add that this significant search, arrest and recovery of drugs highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.