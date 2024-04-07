Police uncover major cannabis haul valued at £1.25m at Belfast Port
The discovery was made by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and Belfast Harbour Police.
A 41-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drugs and possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, remains in police custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: “This is a major haul of cannabis which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland.
“Losing this amount of drugs will be a huge loss to the organised crime group behind this importation.
“I should add that this significant search, arrest and recovery of drugs highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.
“And I would to appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or provide any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."