Police uncover vast haul of rip-off designer goods which would be worth £500,000 if they were real

By Adam Kula
Published 18th Jul 2024, 21:25 BST
The PSNI have uncovered fake clothes, watches, trainers and handbags in Dungiven – and lots of them.

Detectives arrested a 28-year-old man following a search in the Co Londonderry town.

They said thousands of items were found, “representing a potential brand loss of over £500,000 to the designer labels”.

Both a home and business were searched in an operation run by North West CID with the support of the the Tactical Support Group and other officers.

Some of the items seized by police in the Dungiven raidsSome of the items seized by police in the Dungiven raids
The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing items that breach a registered trademark and possessing article infringing copyright.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “It is easy to see the buying of fake goods as a harmless and victimless crime, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

"While it may seem like a bargain to buy a designer item, people need to think of the consequences.

"Counterfeit goods are made by people in all parts of the world in terrible conditions with workers often trafficked or involved in human slavery.

"Low-quality manufacturing can also make products dangerous to wear or use.

"Profits from counterfeit goods help to fund other crime including drug supply, human trafficking, organised crime groups and money laundering.

"The counterfeit trade impacts the UK economy with the loss of millions of pounds of revenue each year which could be put towards public services and the national infrastructure.

"I would urge people to reconsider their choices when faced with the option to buy fake goods and ask that if anyone encounters a counterfeit seller they report them."

