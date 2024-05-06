Police urged to investigate after flag row tarnishes thrilling Irish Cup final

Image of an IRA 'D Company' flag being circulated on social media

Police have been urged to investigate after images circulated on social media showed an IRA flag on display among the Cliftonville fans, and a UVF flag carried by a Linfield fan, at the showpiece match on Saturday.

Cliftonville lifted the trophy with a thrilling 3-1 after extra victory over their Belfast rivals in front of a sell-out 15,000 crowd.

Fans of both clubs have spoken out against the small minority who displayed flags with a view to causing offence.

Cliftonville fan and Green Party councillor Brian Smyth has said prosecutions should follow if anyone has broken the law.

"There were15,000 people who went to the game on Saturday, and I think the ovewhelming majority behaved themselves in a very decent and correct manner,” he said.

"There is no place for a lot of those flags, but I struggle here in terms of what can the clubs do. If people want to smuggle flags in they are going to find a way.

"I think the learning here… for the IFA and the police – identify people, and if these flags are deemed to be breaking the law, then prosecute people to the full extent of the law,” Cllr Smyth told the BBC’s Nolan Show.

An image of a UVF flag at Windsor Park circulating on social media

He added: "I have a large degree of sympathy for the clubs because it’s more of a societal problem here.

"For big games you are going to get a small minority of idiots, but for the overwhelming majority of people who went to that game on Saturday it was a wonderful day – particularly for Cliftonville”.

Former Linfield general manager David Graham described the final as “an unbelievable advertisement” for the local game.

"The standard of football and the atmosphere was absolutely electric. It was the best Irish League game I have ever experienced.

"It’s a sad indictment on society. There is a lot of criticism of the Linfield board, but one thing you can’t criticise them for is their proactivity when it comes to trying to eradicate sectarianism and other aspects from their support, and I think Cliftonville have done exactly the same.”

Also speaking to the Nolan Show, Mr Graham said “hangers on” are mainly responsible for the bad behaviour.

"On the day, when you attract a crowd of that size, you will have what we term ‘hangers on,’ who maybe don’t attend a Linfield or Cliftonville game another game of the season,” he said.

Commenting on what action should be taken, Mr Graham said: “That is down to the police, that is down to the IFA to work to … identify these people and try to eradicate it”.

On a Cliftonville online fans’ forum, one Reds supporter said: “Some of the sectarian chanting/flags etc were a disgrace. UVF/Parachute Regiment and D-Company IRA flags have nothing to do with football.”One of the Linfield fans also posting their views online, saying: “The fact there was 15,000 at a match and a handful of ***** on both sides shouldn't be overlooked”.

An IFA spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of incidents that took place at the Clearer Water Irish Cup final. As per normal procedure the report of the independent match observer will be considered when received.”