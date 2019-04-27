Police vow to disrupt criminal gangs after drugs find

Police have seized suspected drugs worth an estimated street value of £180,000 in Keady during the early hours of this morning (Saturday, 27th April).

At around 4.10am police received a report that a short time previous four males were seen breaking the window of a property in Kinelowen Street and then entering the vacant premises before leaving in what was described as a white Ford Transit-type van.

Local officers from Armagh on patrol responded and attended the address where they seized around 360 suspected cannabis plants inside the premises.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said: “This was a substantial seizure in Keady this morning and I want to thank the member of the public who contacted us.

“I also want to make a number of appeals. Were you in the Kinelowen Street area of Keady between 4am and 4.10am? Did you see any suspicious activity? Did you see four males acting suspiciously or did you see a white Ford Transit-type van being driven in a suspicious manner?

“If you have information you believe may assist our investigation, please call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 201 of 27/04/19.”

Alternatively call Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Foster added: “We know that drugs can ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals and we are determined to disrupt these criminal gangs.

“We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in the drugs trade and anyone involved in the drugs trade or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information or concerns around the supply of drugs in their community to call us on 101.”