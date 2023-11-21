Police have warned that fraudsters are targeting people in Belfast city centre by asking them to withdraw cash in exchange for a bank transfer.

Senior Woman Giving Credit Card Details On The Phone - phone scam. Picture: Adobe Stock

Detectives said they have received a number of reports with sums of up to £500 being taken from accounts.

Chief Inspector Alan Lowry said: “In recent weeks, police have received reports from members of the public who have been approached by a group of people, or individuals, claiming to be from the south of Ireland.

“These fraudsters claim they have forgotten or lost their wallet/bank card and have no way to get home – and no money or way to pay for transport.

“They then ask people to withdraw money from a cash machine in exchange for an immediate bank transfer – showing proof on a mobile phone of the exchange leading the victim to believe the money has already been deposited into their account.”

Mr Lowry added: “However, the money never arrives into the victim’s bank account.

“Sums ranging up to £500 in cash have been taken by criminals from accounts.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way recently, but have not reported it, to do so now to police, to their bank and to Action Fraud.

“Criminals use every trick in the book to steal your money, and can sound so convincing it’s understandable how people can be persuaded they are genuine. However, they’re anything but.