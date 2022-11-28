Police warn of increase in domestic abuse incidents over Christmas and New Year period

Warning of rise in domestic abuse incidents over the holiday period

Police in Northern Ireland have warned of a potential spike in domestic abuse over Christmas - with statistics revealing officers dealt with a call every 16 minutes last December and January.

As part of the PSNI's 'Tis' the Season' Christmas campaign, officers will be raising awareness of the signs of all types of domestic abuse and encouraging potential victims to come forward.

Police said last Christmas Day alone, 97 incidents and 65 crimes were reported to them.

On New Year's Day 2022, police received reports of 161 incidents and 100 crimes of domestic abuse, an increase of 17 on the year before.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: "Christmas is a time of joy and goodwill for many people, but it can also be a time of real fear and control for those in a physical or emotionally abusive relationship.

"It's important to remember domestic abuse is not just physical.

"If you are afraid of someone you live with or who you are in a relationship with, or if you're walking on eggshells, or have no control over your own life - this is also abuse and we can help you.

"Specialist domestic abuse detectives will be available 24 hours a day during the festive period and will treat all reports seriously.

"We work with a range of other agencies to ensure that you will receive support to help you break away from the cycle of abuse.

"There is no excuse for abuse. You are not to blame, the abuser is 100% responsible."

Police have also appealed to families and friends to keep an eye out for signs that someone may be a victim of domestic abuse.

Ms Fisher added: "We ask that everyone familiarises themselves with the signs of domestic abuse this Christmas.

"If you have concerns that a family member, a friend or a colleague is a victim of domestic abuse, please contact us.

"We will do everything we can to ensure the people you love are safeguarded and that perpetrators are brought to justice not just at Christmas, but all year round."

Reports can be made to the PSNI by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

If it is an emergency and a caller has dialed 999 but cannot speak, they are asked to stay on the line and press 55 when prompted, then cough or tap in response to the operator's queries. This is called the 'silent solution'.

