Police watchdog ‘accountable to no one’ claim by former officers

A former senior UVF terrorist turned so-called supergrass Gary Haggarty. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

That claim was made by a group representing former police officers following the conclusion of an investigation process lasting almost 22 years.

On Thursday the News Letter reported that a former Special Branch sergeant, who has been informed that he will not face any further action in connection with his work as an agent handler for UVF gunman Gary Haggarty, has accused the ombudsman of “hanging on every word” of the disgruntled former terrorist during the two-decade long investigation.

Ernie Waterworth, a member of the NI Retired Police Officers’ Association’s sub-committee on legacy issues, said repeated calls for the Justice Minister to actively oversee the work of PONI have been ignored.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have been in touch the Justice Minister Naomi Long, and raised our concerns. We have also raised them with the DUP and the Ulster Unionist Party, and we are at a loss as to how this is still going below the radar,” he said

“Our concerns around all aspects of the Ombudsman’s office, the running of it , how much money has been spent on the Ombudsman’s office and who is accountable for the expenditure.

“How much money have they spent on investigating the Haggarty case for example? There is no accountability. The ombudsman is accountable to no one.

“If the Department of Justice is distancing itself from any oversight of the ombudsman then the ombudsman can do whatever they want.”

Mr Waterworth added: “The former officers investigated in the Haggarty case are not the only former officers in this position.”

A spokesman for the police ombudsman (PONI) said it is “fundamentally wrong” to suggest the office is “accountable to no one,”

He said: “We are accountable to a range of bodies to ensure that we perform our functions in compliance with relevant standards, and that the public funds allocated to our work are spent appropriately.

“These bodies include the Criminal Justice Inspectorate, the Minister of Justice and the NI Assembly, the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office, the Information Commissioner’s Office, an external Independent Complaints Assessor, as well as the NI Civil Service Audit Service and the Auditor General.

“The Office is also, of course, subject to the supervisory jurisdiction of the High Court by way of judicial review, so virtually every aspect of our work is subject to independent scrutiny, challenge and review.”

A Department of Justice spokeswoman said PONI’s independence “is enshrined in legislation and the Department has no role with respect to how the Ombudsman investigates complaints,” and added: “The Office of the Police Ombudsman has a customer complaints policy which includes provision for an independent external advisor to consider complaints.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.