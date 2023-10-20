​Marie Anderson should temporarily step aside while an outside force investigates an incident involving the PSNI last month, a DUP MP has said.

Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland Marie Anderson outside her office in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Gavin Robinson said that although the investigation has not yet been carried out, the police ombudsman remaining in post during the probe is not tenable.

On Thursday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland have asked West Midlands Police to lead an investigation and assess whether there are any further criminal offences following an alleged incident in Co Down in September 2023.”

Police have confirmed that a man was arrested after officers attended a property in the Holywood area on Saturday, September 23.

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), a representative body for officers, speaking at their offices in Garnerville, Belfast, where he has expressed his concerns about the budgetary position the PSNI is in, and that officers have been left in a frustrating position waiting for a pay award without a government in place at Stormont to approve it. Issue date: Thursday December 8, 2022.

The PSNI said officers attended the address at around 6.30pm following a report of a domestic incident.

“Police were unable to gain access to the address and following contact, a man aged 63 was arrested for common assault and interviewed at Musgrave station on Sunday, September 24.

“He was released and a file will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course,” the PSNI said.

Mr Robinson said some serving officers had contacted him to express concern.

“Whatever the outcome of the investigation under way, officers have contacted me questioning how she can continue in post in the interim,” he said.

“A number of high-profile events have recently impacted on morale within the PSNI. At a time when they crave stability, they do not believe the current situation is tenable. They rightly engage with and are subject to the Office of the Ombudsman, but they too must have faith in that office.”

Mr Robinson added: “I respect the integrity of the West Midlands Police investigation and welcome their involvement. I trust there will be a swift investigation with full cooperation from all involved.

“Whilst this investigation continues there should be interim arrangements with Marie Anderson stepping aside until it has been concluded.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “It appears to me that Marie Anderson’s position as police ombudsman is untenable and at the very least she should step aside while an investigation is ongoing.

“Not only does she occupy a very public facing role but it is a role which involves passing judgment upon police officers.

“No one is passing judgment on what may or may not have taken place, but the proverb that Caesar's wife must be above suspicion would seem to be relevant here.”

Former senior PSNI officer Jon Burrows said that as the police ombudsman “holds a very senior public office and exercises significant powers,” and her core role is holding police officers to account, “the public and the police must have trust in the ombudsman’s integrity”.

Mr Burrows added: “It is vitally important, that whilst West Midlands Police assess whether further criminal investigation is required into the matters reported in the media, that the DoJ (Department of Justice) urgently reviews whether any interim measures need taken in relation to her day to day role.”

Another former senior police officer, Jim Gamble, said on social media: “It is now totally appropriate for the police ombudsman to step back whilst this investigation is ongoing. There are many questions to be answered & until they are the protection of the integrity of a public office is key.”

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation, has called for a full and robust investigation. “The Police Federation for Northern Ireland believes there has to be a full and robust investigation into this matter,” he said.

“No stone should be left unturned to establish the facts and get to the truth. We expect our officers to be fully supported both by PSNI and the public to carry out their professional duties unfettered, without fear or favour.”

On Thursday, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie also called for Mrs Anderson to temporarily step aside until the investigation concludes.

Mr Beattie said: “In light of the investigation announced tonight, I feel it would be appropriate that Ms Anderson step down from her role with immediate effect.

“This will allow for the office of the ombudsman to continue their existing work without distraction or challenge.”

