Policeman suffers broken foot after youth disorder in Belfast - 16-year-old boy detained

A policeman has suffered a broken foot after street disorder in Belfast.

At about 8.15pm on Monday, police said they went to Roden Street in south-west Belfast “in response to reports of young people engaged in disorder and anti-social behaviour”.

There are effectively two Roden Streets in Belfast – one on the republican Falls side, one on the loyalist Village side. The disorder took place on the Village side.

In a statement, neighbourhood inspector for south Belfast Roisin Brown said: “During the incident, a large piece of metal was thrown at a marked police vehicle, narrowly missing the windscreen. The police vehicle was being driven at the time.

“When police attempted to apprehend a suspect, one neighbourhood officer sustained a broken foot. He is receiving support but will be unable to carry out duties for a considerable amount of time whilst he recovers.

“At a time when the police service is already stretched, this means that there is one less neighbourhood officer available to the community in South Belfast.

“A 16-year-old male was detained at the scene and police will be pursuing a criminal justice outcome in relation to this incident.

“Assaults on our officers are completely unacceptable, and have lasting impacts physically and psychologically. Protecting the community we serve is important to us and injuries like this are not just part of the job.

“I am once again asking parents and guardians to also speak to their young people. Know where they are, and help us by preventing them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.

“We ask anyone who sees any anti-social behaviour in the area, to contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.