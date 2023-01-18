Responding to the NI Policing Board’s annual human rights report, Liam Kelly said the use of force review is “devoid of acknowledging the human rights of police officers”.

The report makes a series of recommendations including one that rejects the expanded use of tasers, and calls into question the issuing of firearms to all officers.

Mr Kelly said that every frontline officer should have the option to carry a taser device, in keeping with recommendations made by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, as they are a “credible, less lethal” alternative to firearms.

Police Federation NI chairman Liam Kelly

“What the Board and its Human Rights Adviser appear to be advocating would see potentially more officers attacked and seriously hurt. Tasers are effective. They are used instead of the more lethal option of a firearm in life-threatening situations and their value as a deterrent must not be under-estimated,” Mr Kelly said.

“Instead of paying lip service to our officers’ human rights and inhibiting their ability to protect both themselves and the public, the Board should be focusing on supporting the PSNI to get an effective budget so the Chief Constable can recommence recruitment, increase much-needed resources and ensure our officers are paid properly.

“Similarly, the whole issue of issuing firearms to officers misses a central point. We have a terrorist threat level directed at our officers which is why they are entitled to personal protection weapons.

"Day and daily, both on and off duty, our officers are being targeted, and they must have the ability to defend themselves. Yet again, it appears that officer rights under Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights are not being effectively advocated by the NIPB, and that is a source of great disappointment.”

Mr Kelly added: “Overall, this report shows scant regard for officer health and safety.

"They are expected to intervene in vicious brawls and confront violent assailants, and the board seems to think they can do that job by reasoning with dangerous and often armed assailants”.