Jon Boutcher said the error that is set to cost hundreds of millions of pounds was due to a systems failure, as he insisted he not would preside over a “blame culture” within the PSNI.

In August last year the details of almost 9,500 PSNI officers and staff were mistakenly published in response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request.

The list included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit in which they work.

Police later said the information had got into the hands of dissident republicans.

The PSNI has previously indicated that the data breach could potentially cost the organisation £240 million in security and compensation payouts to officers.

The controversy contributed to the resignation of then chief constable Simon Byrne and led the PSNI and Policing Board to commission a review.

The independent report into the breach found it was fundamentally the consequence of the service not seizing opportunities to secure and protect its internal information.

The review headed by Pete O’Doherty, temporary commissioner from the City of London Police, said a “siloed approach” to information management functions was also a strong contributory factor. The report, which made 37 recommendations, said structures within the force for dealing with data were “outdated”.

At Thursday’s monthly meeting of the NI Policing Board, SDLP member Mark H Durkan asked the chief constable if any officer or staff member had been subjected to disciplinary action over the leak.

“None of those officers or staff obviously came to work for that to happen that morning,” Mr Boutcher replied.

“There was a systems issue for me. I think the data breach – people will argue this to a higher or lesser degree, different organisations would say they are probably more robust to the potential of data breaches – but I think it could have happened to anybody, any organisation.

“I will not preside over an organisation where there’s a blame culture. This is an organisational issue, the data board that Chris (Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd) now chairs and the recommendations that came from the (independent) review that examined the circumstances that led up to that have given us a framework to make sure that we do everything possible to mitigate anything like that happening again.

“We did go through obviously a due process to look at the circumstances where people were examined around any misconduct. But most of the people who were involved then worked tirelessly, tirelessly to recover the position, to devalue the information, almost not going home because of what happened.”

He added that “nobody’s been subjected to any discipline proceedings from that event”.

