Policing Board told PSNI could lose 900 officers

Board members were told by the PSNI’s chief operating officer, Pamela McCreedy, that the budget settlement could lead to an operating shortfall of £180 million over the next three years.

Stormont’s draft budget, outlined earlier this month, proposes a 10% increase in health spending over the next three years.

While none of the other departments would see a reduction in their baseline allocation from the last budget, they will be 2% down on what they would have expected if extra funding were not being diverted to health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh recruits march past a PSNI sign during a graduation ceremony

Gerry Kelly, chairman of the board’s resources committee, said members were told a reduction in staff numbers would be the most likely way to achieve savings.

“With staff operating costs representing around 79% of the PSNI’s current budgetary provision, members were told that the potential for achieving savings of this level presents serious challenge and would likely mean a reduction in headcount,” he said.

“Committee members expressed deep concern at the potential scenario of a reduction in officer levels of 900 over the next three years to meet the shortfall.

“With discussions ongoing around the draft settlement, the committee has asked for a further paper on the range of scenarios being considered by the PSNI to be brought to January 2022 committee meeting for further consideration and discussion.”

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke said police numbers could drop to around 6,000, far below the commitment to 7,500 full-time officers in the New Decade, New Approach deal.

He criticised Finance Minister Conor Murphy, saying he had “failed to prioritise the police workforce within his budget for the next three years”.

“In fact the PSNI have indicated that the net result will not even be a standstill position. It is likely there would be a reduction in police numbers to the region of 6,000 – a loss of one officer in every seven,” he said.

“Around 300 officers already retire or leave the police service every year. In addition to this, the budget currently on the table would almost inevitably lead to a pause on recruitment.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt said: “There is a £180 million gap in the budget. That has extremely serious implications for the PSNI’s ability to do its job.