Poppy sellers demonstrating 'inspiring dignity' amidst unprecedented adversity: Commissioner

The “unwavering dignity” of poppy sellers in Northern Ireland and across the UK has been “truly inspiring,” Danny Kinahan has said.

The NI Veterans’ Commissioner was responding to several incidents where Royal British Legion fundraising volunteers have been harassed on the streets and in shopping centres.

“In the face of challenging times for poppy sellers across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, marked by protests and bigotry, their unwavering dignity is truly inspiring,” he said.

“Despite adversity, these dedicated individuals have exemplified resilience and commitment to a cause that unites us all.

NI Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan laying a wreath at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall in 2022. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Remembrance is a time to reflect on the bravery of those who went to war, selflessly protecting us, yet did not return home. It's a solemn occasion to honour those whose lives were forever altered and the families and loved ones left behind.

"Dignity, honour, and respect are the cornerstones of this commemoration, values exemplified wholeheartedly by the poppy sellers in the face of adversity.”

Mr Kinahan thanked the public for their ongoing support, and urged people to continue wearing their “poppy with pride”.

He said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who have honored and remembered, and we call upon the community to support the Poppy Appeal.

"Wear your poppy with pride as a symbol of remembrance, solidarity, and appreciation for those who sacrificed so much. In times of adversity, the spirit of unity prevails, and together, we can ensure the enduring legacy of those who gave their all for our freedom.