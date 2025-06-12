Portadown protest violence fears see tenants told to flee homes - deputy mayor calls for calm ahead of massive rally through town

A PSNI vehicle near to flaming debris on fire during a third night of disorder in Ballymena. Petrol bombs, a hatchet and masonry were among items thrown at police, who responded with water cannon, dogs and plastic baton rounds in an attempt to disperse crowds in the Co Antrim town. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Fears of serious disorder at a massive rally through the streets of Portadown tonight (12th) have seen its deputy mayor call for calm while a housing association advised its tenants to leave their homes.

The 7.30pm protest, described by its organisers as targeting illegal immigration, drug dealing, prostitution, and child sex offending, is to head from the top of Jervis Street to demonstrate in the town centre, before moving up two neighbouring streets.

Several organisations in the loyalist community have stated on social media that they’ll be attending, maintaining the protest will be non-violent – but with a peaceful rally in Ballymena tipping into three nights of rioting and disorder that spread to other towns around the province, fears are now running high that Portadown will see similar scenes.

One housing association in the area went as far as warning tenants about the protest, advising them in a letter circulating on social media to get away from their homes for the duration.

Police officers on Clonavon Road in Ballymena during another night of violence. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Stating the protest is “directed towards migrants, foreign nationals, and what is perceived as deviant behaviour”, Arbour Housing told residents: “It is possible that this protest could lead to an unsafe situation, and we would recommend that you stay with family or friends during the protest.”

Stating that recent protests in other areas have “led to disruption to traffic and damage to property”, the letter recommends tenants take measures to secure their property and belongings.

The PSNI has been contacted over whether or not residents should remain in the area, while Arbour Housing has also been contacted.

Area deputy mayor Jessica Johnston has called for calm across after social media reports of the planned protest.

She argues that recent days have seen “people going out to deliberately cause violence and mayhem, while stoking racial tension”, and doesn’t want to see her part of the world “descend into unrest and chaos” too.

“[It] achieves nothing except creating fear, hate and division, while also seeing the mindless destruction of people’s own areas and vital public services,” she said. “I don’t want to see the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area be the same.

“My heart goes out to all the newcomer and ethnic minority families who will not doubt be feeling fearful at this time. I want to reassure them the vast majority of people in our community are decent, inclusive and welcoming.

“I appeal to anyone looking at social media posts concerning planned protests to avoid them, and to those attempting to organise such protests, I urge to think again – remember there is a young girl at the heart of this situation and please don’t use her trauma and pain as an excuse to cause trouble locally.”

Meanwhile further protests have been called for over the course of this week around the province, including several in Belfast and one in Bangor.

Portadown is forecast to have heavy rain over the course of later afternoon, which is to lighten as the evening goes on. Usually, a downpour will heavily reduce the number of people showing up at a rally, and can dampen fraying tempers.