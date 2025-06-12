Portadown protest violence fears see tenants told to flee homes - police say they will not tolerate repeat of Ballymena violence, while MP calls for calm

A PSNI vehicle near to flaming debris on fire during a third night of disorder in Ballymena. Petrol bombs, a hatchet and masonry were among items thrown at police, who responded with water cannon, dogs and plastic baton rounds in an attempt to disperse crowds in the Co Antrim town. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Fears of serious disorder at a massive rally through the streets of Portadown tonight (12th) have seen its MP call for calm, while a housing association advised its tenants to leave their homes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 7.30pm protest, described by its organisers as targeting illegal immigration, drug dealing, prostitution, and child sex offending, is to head from the top of Jervis Street to demonstrate in the town centre, before moving up two neighbouring streets.

Several organisations in the loyalist community have stated on social media that they’ll be attending, maintaining the protest will be non-violent – but with a peaceful rally in Ballymena tipping into three nights of rioting and disorder that spread to other towns around the province, fears are now running high that Portadown will see similar scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A senior police officer has stated that while the PSNI do facilitate peaceful protests, they won’t “tolerate a repeat” of violence and disruption seen in Ballymena and elsewhere last night.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart urged calm ahead of a massive Portadown demonstration.

One housing association has gone as far as warning its tenants in Portadown about the protest, advising them in communication seen by the News Letter to get away from their homes for the duration.

Stating the protest is “directed towards migrants, foreign nationals, and what is perceived as deviant behaviour”, Arbour Housing told residents: “It is possible that this protest could lead to an unsafe situation, and we would recommend that you stay with family or friends during the protest.”

Stating that recent protests in other areas have “led to disruption to traffic and damage to property”, the association recommends tenants take measures to secure their property and belongings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Arbour said their top priority is the safety of tenants, adding that it’s their duty to “take every reasonable and necessary step to ensure our tenants are kept safe and informed” when the association becomes aware of any potential risk to them.

PSNI assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson says the police will not tolerate a repeat of Ballymena's violent scenes in Portadown tonight.

“It is not unusual for us to communicate with tenants offering guidance and signposting to support services, particularly when there is a possibility of disruption or concern in the local area,” she said. “This is part of our commitment to helping tenants feel prepared and secure in their home.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart called for calm, stating that recent days of trouble in Ballymena have shown how “genuine grievances can be hijacked by a minority and spiral into violence”.

"That is neither wanted nor welcome,” the DUP politician told the News Letter. “I urge all involved to remain calm and respectful. Lawful protest is a right in any free society, but it must not tip into confrontation or chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must also remember that many people from different cultures have been part of our community in Portadown and surrounding areas for years. They are working in our hospitals, schools, and businesses contributing positively to society.

Police officers on Clonavon Road in Ballymena during another night of violence. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“I strongly encourage everyone to remain calm and to never cross the line into criminal behaviour. The consequences of that can last a lifetime.”

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said the force is aware of calls for protests this evening and during the week ahead, and asked people who plan to attend to engage with officers.

“We will be doing our part to ensure the safety of participants and to facilitate the lawful exercise of freedom of expression,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police will not tolerate a repeat of the scenes we saw last night in Ballymena and other parts of Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to diligently monitor the situation to ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response and we will be engaging with groups likely to be affected by any protest activity.”

Also calling for calm was area deputy mayor Jessica Johnston, who said she didn’t want to see her part of the world “descend into unrest and chaos”.

“My heart goes out to all the newcomer and ethnic minority families who will no doubt be feeling fearful at this time. I want to reassure them the vast majority of people in our community are decent, inclusive and welcoming,” stated the Alliance politician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad