Post-mortem takes place on woman whose body was discovered at the scene of a burning car in Omagh

Emergency services at the scene on The Rylagh Road outside Omagh, Co. Tyrone, on saturday after the discovery of a body.

The person who died following a vehicle fire outside Omagh on Saturday afternoon was a female in her 30s, the PSNI has confirmed.

In a statement late this afternoon, police added: “A post-mortem has concluded and family has been informed. At this stage, her death is not believed to be suspicious.”

Police were made aware of the incident in the Rylagh Road area at 2pm by members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The fire service discovered the body amid efforts to extinguish a Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 that was on fire.

Police had said they were treating the incident as arson and that the woman died as a result of the fire.

This morning, Omagh independent councillor Josephine Deehan told BBC Radio Ulster that the “tragic and horrific situation” has left the local community “really shocked, greatly saddened and indeed disturbed”.

PSNI Detective Inspector Keon said “enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing”, and appealed to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm on Saturday, or who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact them.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle,” he added.