The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court

​A postman accused of rioting on two consecutive days was refused bail today due to concerns about further offending.

Having been remanded into custody when he was first charged on Saturday, 21-year-old Jack Redmond appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court by video-link from prison.

Redmond, from Upper Princess Street in the town, is accused of rioting on June 9 and 10.

Giving evidence during the contested application for bail, a PSNI constable outlined how Redmond had been identified by members of the public following a media appeal where police released images of alleged rioters.

Describing how hundreds of people had gathered at the junction of Bridge Street and Linenhall Street on June 9, she said police were coming under attack by masked and unmasked rioters throwing various missiles, including bricks, bottles and fireworks.

The officer told the court that according to the police case, Redmond was seen that evening emerging to the front of the crowd and “is seen throwing objects at police lines”.

“He remains at the front of the crowd as the crowd continues to attack police with objects,” said the constable.

The following night, June 10, the officer said it was around 9pm on Clonavon Road and North Road when, “hundreds of persons had gathered”.

Again, according to the police case, Redmond was recorded and identified throwing a total of three glass bottles at police lines and was part of a large crowd throwing missiles and fireworks at police.

The officer said police were objecting to bail due to the risk of further offences, given the allegation that Redmond had been engaged in serious rioting on two consecutive nights.

She submitted that Redmond had been engaged in “racially aggravated public disorder that caused serious damage” to property and injuries to police personnel.

The constable also contended that a remand would send out a “strong message” and could help to deter others from starting further riots or from getting involved.

Defence solicitor Stephen McCann argued that the footage shown to the defence before now “is of poor quality” and was such the judge could not be satisfied there is a prima facie case against the defendant.

The court heard however, that stills from video footage were disclosed today and District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons said: “I have to say, they are very clear.”

Highlighting that Redmond “has a responsible job” and that in previous employment he worked with foreign nationals, Mr McCann told the court “it is not accepted that he is racist in any way”.

Although he submitted that Redmond could be granted bail subject to conditions, Judge Fitzsimmons disagreed.