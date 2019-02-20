PPS to reveal ‘Bloody Sunday’ murder ruling on March 14

A decision on whether or not to prosecute British paratroopers involved in Bloody Sunday will be revealed on March 14.

The decision, originally due to be made last summer, had been put back due to legal issues.

However, the Public Prosecution Service has now told the Bloody Sunday families that its decision will be made public on Thursday, March 14.

Seventeen ex-paratroopers are waiting to learn if they will face prosecution in relation to the events in the Bogside area of Londonderry on January 30, 1972.

Thirteen people died when paratroopers opened fire on civil rights marchers, with a 14th victim dying later.

The landmark Saville Inquiry concluded in 2010 that all those killed or injured were innocent.

British Prime Minister David Cameron issued an official apology in the House of Commons, describing the killings as “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

Two years later, in 2012, the PSNI launched a murder investigation and passed the files to the PPS in 2016.

The police concluded that charges related to Bloody Sunday could be brought against 18 former soldiers.

In addition, action is being considered against two individuals connected with allegations of Official IRA activity that day.

Last month, it was revealed that one of the soldiers being considered for prosecution had died.

A solicitor for the soldier, known as Soldier N, informed prosecutors of his death.

It is understood Lieutenant N was not under investigation in relation to any of the fatalities. The Saville Inquiry concluded he was responsible for shooting and wounding 25-year-old Mickey Bridge in the car park of the Rossville Flats - a claim the ex-paratrooper had denied.