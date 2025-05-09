‘Predator’ who groomed and abused at least 14 girls receives five-year sentence

Max Hollingsbee from Lurgan, has been sentenced to five years and two months

A Co Armagh man has been sentenced to five years and two months after admitting scores of child sexual abuse crimes against girls.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Hollingsbee , 21, of Orient Circle, Lurgan, faced charges including inciting a child to take part in sexual activity, possessing indecent photographs and unauthorised access to computer material between 2021 and 2023.

He previously pleaded guilty to some 42 charges.

Some 14 victims, who were girls and young women from across the UK, have been identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Chris Fleming speaks to media outside Craigavon Crown Court

During a sentencing hearing at Craigavon Crown Court , Judge Donna McColgan said Hollingsbee will spend 31 months in prison, and 31 months on licence.

On Friday morning, Hollingsbee appeared in the dock dressed in a red polo shirt and jeans.

Sitting between two members of custody staff, Hollingsbee showed little expression during the hearing.

He replied yes, when asked whether he was Max Hollingsbee .

The court heard one of his victims described feeling petrified and crying in her bed during her ordeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said in a statement that she could not understand why someone would inflict what he did on another person.

Hollingsbee was described as having been between 17 and 19 years old when he "catfished" teenage girls, grooming them and coercing them to send him indecent images.

He used social media platforms including Wizz, Snapchat and Instagram, and went on to blackmail his victims to send more explicit pictures.

He also hacked into other girls' accounts to obtain images and set up fake accounts with images he had obtained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollingsbee was first arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on November 11 2022 after the alarm was raised by one of his victims.

He was arrested again on April 7 2023 and was found to have broken his bail conditions from the initial arrest, and also to have continued his offending.

The court heard Hollingsbee had been found to be extremely intelligent, with an IQ in the top 4% but, while he had had a contented childhood, he had been badly bullied as an adolescent and suffered from low self-esteem.

The court heard his offending was described as being due to an "addiction to power, control and sexual satisfaction".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During sentencing, Judge McColgan said Hollingsbee will also to be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years, and will be on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

Speaking outside court, Detective Inspector Chris Fleming said police welcomed the sentencing of a "child predator".

"We have worked long hours, alongside the Public Prosecution Service, on this case to bring him to justice today and are still working behind the scenes to identify more of his victims," he said.

?

"Hollingsbee has caused serious and long-lasting harm on what we estimate to be around nine victims and their families. I want to thank those who have come forward so far for being so incredibly brave and assisting our investigations.

?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am glad his depraved offending has been uncovered and that it has today been taken seriously by our criminal justice system.

?