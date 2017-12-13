Press allowed to name ex-GAA star accused

Prosecutors failed on Wednesday in a bid to stop the press identifying a former GAA star charged with disclosing sexual photographs of an ex-girlfriend.

A judge at Belfast Magistrates’ Court dismissed the application for reporting restrictions in the case against Kevin McGourty.

McGourty, who represented Antrim during his Gaelic football career, had opposed the attempt to secure an anonymity order.

The 35-year-old, of Orchardville Avenue in Belfast, is accused of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film of the woman without consent, and with the intention of causing her distress.

He is further charged with harassing her and making threats to kill.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between April and May this year.

McGourty denies all of the charges and is set to contest the case at a hearing next month.

With the alleged offences not covered by automatic reporting restrictions, the Public Prosecution Service sought a press ban.

A PPS lawyer argued that naming McGourty could lead to the complainant being identified.

It was contended that this may cause fear and distress, damaging the quality of her evidence.

But McGourty’s barrister, Martin Morgan, resisted the application.

Mr Morgan argued that the prosecution had failed to produce the clear evidential narrative required.

Dismissing the application, District Judge Fiona Bagnall held that the test for imposing reporting restrictions had not been met.