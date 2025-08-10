Priest attacked with bottle before Sunday service, said to be in serious condition in hospital

Father John Murray of St Patrick's Church, Downpatrick. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

A priest is in a serious condition in hospital after a “shocking and brutal attack” in a Co Down church on Sunday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the incident in Downpatrick, which took place at around 10.10am.

It was reported to police that a man walked into the church in St Patrick’s Avenue and hit the priest, Father John Murray, on the head with a bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The priest was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition.

Police at St Patrick's Church, Downpatrick. Pic: Pacemaker Belfast

In a statement on social media, Downpatrick Family of Parishes said: “Parishioners will be aware of an incident in St Patrick's Church earlier today.

“Fr Murray is currently receiving medical treatment. We thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

MP Chris Hazzard said he is “shocked and saddened” by the attack, and wished Fr Murray “a full and speedy recovery”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Patrick's Church, Downpatrick, was the scene of the attack. Photo © Eric Jones

“This cowardly attack is completely unacceptable and I condemn it unequivocally. I urge anyone with information to contact the police.”

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath condemned the violence, describing it a “a disgraceful attack on an elderly priest”.

"For this to happen in the church is particularly disgusting,” he said. “I have spoken to many members of the community who are shocked and upset that this has taken place.

"My thoughts are with the priest and others impacted by this attack. I hope that he makes a quick recovery and that the person responsible is apprehended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector McBurney said: “This was a completely shocking and brutal attack and has left the priest with a serious head injury.

“Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact police on 101 and quoting reference 543 of 10/08/25.”