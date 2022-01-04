Prince Andrew’s lawyer tells court sex assault case against him ‘unjust and should be dismissed’

Prince Andrew denies all the accusations made by Virginia Giuffre

Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew B Brettler, argued during a video conference hearing that the confidential agreement Virginia Giuffre entered into with Jeffrey Epstein, who she claims trafficked her to have sex with the duke, ended her right to pursue anyone else.

The document, made public on Monday, detailed how Andrew’s accuser received a $500,000 payout in 2009 and agreed to “release, acquit, satisfy and forever discharge” disgraced financier Epstein and “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant”.

The duke’s lawyer said about the claim for damages brought by Ms Giuffre: “It is unfair, it is unjust, it should be dismissed.”

Judge Lewis A Kaplan, who is presiding over the case, told the parties at the conclusion of the hearing convened to hear arguments about dismissing the civil lawsuit that he would have a decision “very soon”.

He said: “I appreciate the arguments and the passion. You will have a decision very soon.”

During the hearing Mr Brettler said about the settlement: “I don’t know who would be included in other potential defendants – if it weren’t all of the other people who … Giuffre alleged abused her.

“She could have sued them and she did not and therefore she waived her rights to sue them when she entered into the 2009 release agreement and accepted the money from Mr Epstein.

“She did not return that money when she decided to file this lawsuit.”

Ms Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be millions of dollars.

She claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Andrew has denied all the allegations.

During the hearing there was legal discussion about the meaning of “potential defendant”, with Mr Brettler telling Judge Kaplan it was “someone who was not named as a defendant but could have been”.

The lawyer added that a potential defendant would be someone Ms Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, knew that she had “claims against at the time that she filed the lawsuit” in 2009 against disgraced financier Epstein, whose former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted last week of procuring teenage girls for him.

The lawyer acting on behalf of Ms Giuffre, David Boies, told the virtual court hearing of the Southern District of New York, only the parties of the settlement agreement, Epstein and Ms Giuffre and their associates, could benefit from it, and not a “third party” like Andrew.

He said: “Any third party beneficiary rights would have to be asserted by the parties of the contract and could not be asserted by a potential defendant.”

Mr Boies added: “Prince Andrew could not do it, the only person who could assert this release in this case, would be Epstein.”