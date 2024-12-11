Prisoner Shane Frane who is serving sentence for the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds in 2013 in court today for being UAL
Shane Frane was given a sentence of six months, which is to run consecutively with his sentence for the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds on 9th February 2013. On Wednesday 17th January 2024, police received a report from HMP Maghaberry that prisoner Shane Frane, was unlawfully at large.
In a statement the PSNI said that Mr Frane is currently serving an indeterminate custodial sentence for the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds on 9th February 2013.
He was released from HMP Maghaberry on 17th January 2024 on an eight hour unaccompanied day release to return to HMP Maghaberry that evening, however he failed to return.
Mr Frane was later located by An Garda Siochána in the Republic of Ireland.
An extradition warrant was issued and he was extradited back to Northern Ireland in August 2024 and arrested by virtue of the warrant and taken to Lisburn Court where he was remanded back into custody.
Detective Inspector Bell said: “We continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate and arrest persons sought either jurisdiction.
"We appreciate the continued assistance of An Garda Siochana in tracking down those who abscond from the justice system here in Northern Ireland.
“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring before the courts those who seek to evade justice.
"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”