Beverley Wall, says it is important to take time from 8 to 14 October to recognise the impact of imprisonment and reflect on the needs of all those affected by prisons

“Challenges facing our prisons today, including a fast-growing prison population, are among the most complex and difficult we have faced in years," she said.

“Prisons Week provides an opportunity for us to reflect on the needs of all those affected by prisons: prisoners and their families; victims of crime and communities; and also those working in the criminal justice system.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Prisoners play GAA at Maghaberry prison. Just one of the photographs on the theme of sport in prison making up part of the new exhibition in Belffast. Photo: Michael Cooper

“As a progressive Prison Service that is competent, confident and compassionate, we continue to support people in prison to help them to address their offending behaviour and ultimately prepare them for their eventual return to life in the community.

“It is also important that we recognise the impact of imprisonment, and in particular the effect it has on the families of prisoners.

“Families are often forgotten but we know that when a prisoner leaves custody they are much less likely to reoffend if they have a positive support network. I want to commend our many service partners for the work they do to ensure that family connections are maintained while people are in prison. That support helps the Prison Service to play our part in reducing re-offending and building a safer community.”