Private security regulator to challenge district judge over Jamie Bryson case

Jamie Bryson

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) wants to judicially review a decision ordering it to disclose to Mr Bryson materials relating to police warrants.

Mr Bryson, 31, is facing a private prosecution for stating a company in which he is a director has never traded.

The case is based on an investigation into the supply of door staff operating in the north Down area.

In 2018 the SIA issued a summons against Mr Bryson over an alleged false statement provided to the authority. The activist, who denies any wrongdoing, is contesting the case at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court.

Judicial review proceedings centre on the District Judge’s decision last month, directing the SIA to disclose materials in a production order obtained by the PSNI.

Lawyers representing the body claim the Magistrates’ Court lacks the required jurisdiction.

Mr Bryson suggested that the contentions made by the SIA were without precedent.

“The logic of that would throw the court system into chaos, whereby every order could be predicated with ‘if I’ve the power to do so’,” he said.

“Quite enough public expense has already been wasted on this case described in court two weeks ago as a ‘dogs dinner’ by a District Judge.