Private tutor accused of recording schoolgirls

Belfast Magistrates Court, Laganside

Ching Lun Tsang is accused of voyeurism offences and flouting prohibitions on either contacting children or advertising his services.

The 36-year-old appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary enquiry into the case.

Tsang, with a previous address at Larkfield Road in the city, faces a total of eight charges spanning a three-year period from November 2016 to November 2019.

The allegations include five counts of breaching a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO).

He is accused of communicating with children and engaging in employment involving young persons without approval from social services or a designated risk manager.

It is also claimed that he breached the SOPO by advertising as a private home tutor for children in primary or secondary education, engaged in a tutoring arrangement and had a girl at his home without prior authorisation.

Tsang is further charged with possessing indecent photographs of children on up to six videos.

Two counts of voyeurism involve allegations that he separately recorded a group of schoolgirls and a woman doing private acts, knowing they did not consent and for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

Despite previously being granted bail, Tsang remains in Maghaberry prison because he has so far been unable to meet the terms for release.

He confirmed that he understood the charges, but declined to call witnesses or give evidence at this stage.

District Judge George Conner backed prosecution submissions that the accused has a prima facie case to answer.