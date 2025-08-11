Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch have conducted two searches and made two arrests in Londonderry on Sunday, 10th of August as part of an investigation into INLA criminality, including the criminal use of Firearms.

In a statement a PSNI spokesman said that a 28-year-old man and a 63-year-old man were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned.