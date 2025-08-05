Probe into why accelerant was poured on items and lit then pushed through window at Ormeau Road business
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly before 3:20am, police attended a report of items burning on the ground outside a business.
"It was believed that accelerant was poured on the items, then pushed through a window and set alight.
"No one was injured, as the items were pushed outside the premises, which caused minor scorch damage to the property.
"An above residential premises was not affected by the fire following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.
"As part of the ongoing investigation, police are appealing for information following a report of a male who smashed the property’s window prior to the fire.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to either incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 132 05/08/25.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”