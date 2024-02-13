Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement, Inspector Rocks said: “It was reported to police shortly before 8.30am on Monday, that a number of high-value vehicles had been greatly damaged.

“Damage caused to the vehicles included smashed windows, damage to panelling, wing mirrors, body panels and frontal damage to approximately 16 cars and vans.

“It is believed this incident occurred sometime between 4pm on Saturday 10th and time of report yesterday, where entry was gained by foot into the site, by either one or more individuals.