Probe launched after 'great damage' caused to a number of high value vehicles at business premise in Knockmore Industrial Estate area on February 12
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement, Inspector Rocks said: “It was reported to police shortly before 8.30am on Monday, that a number of high-value vehicles had been greatly damaged.
“Damage caused to the vehicles included smashed windows, damage to panelling, wing mirrors, body panels and frontal damage to approximately 16 cars and vans.
“It is believed this incident occurred sometime between 4pm on Saturday 10th and time of report yesterday, where entry was gained by foot into the site, by either one or more individuals.
“Our investigation is underway and we appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area between the times reported, or has dash-cam or other footage available, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 266 12/02/24”.