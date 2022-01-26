Properties seized from man with alleged links to west Belfast UDA
Two properties worth a total of £150,000 have been seized from a man with alleged links to the UDA in west Belfast.
The National Crime Agency, working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, had alleged that both properties in the Greater Shankill area were acquired by Steven Raymond Kidd, 48, from west Belfast, with the proceeds of money laundering and fraud offences.
Last Thursday, the High Court in Belfast granted a Civil Recovery Order by consent under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 against Mr Kidd.
NCA senior manager Billy Beattie said: “This is another example of the NCA using its civil recovery powers to take action against those suspected of involvement in paramilitary related crime.
“The message to those involved in paramilitary crime is clear – we will use every tool available to us. Where we can identify assets that are the proceeds of crime, we will ruthlessly pursue them.”