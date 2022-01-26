Properties seized from man with alleged links to west Belfast UDA

PSNI

The National Crime Agency, working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, had alleged that both properties in the Greater Shankill area were acquired by Steven Raymond Kidd, 48, from west Belfast, with the proceeds of money laundering and fraud offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Thursday, the High Court in Belfast granted a Civil Recovery Order by consent under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 against Mr Kidd.

NCA senior manager Billy Beattie said: “This is another example of the NCA using its civil recovery powers to take action against those suspected of involvement in paramilitary related crime.