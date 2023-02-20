It is understood the press statement may be the first proactive statement in memory which highlights PSNI operations against PIRA-linked criminality.

The PSNI issued the statement on Friday, saying that detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIA) had searched a house in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast in relation to alleged terrorism offences.

Detective Inspector Dane said: “The investigation follows information received that a number of people were believed to be wearing items of clothing associated with a proscribed organisation, namely the Provisional IRA. The individuals were part of a funeral cortege walking on a public street in north Belfast on Monday 26 December 2022.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the News Letter in 2021 that his assessment of the Provisional IRA's status had not changed since the Northern Ireland Office's 2015 report found that it was still providing the overarching strategy to Sinn Fein.

The funeral cortege in December came only three days after the death of former high profile Ardoyne Provisional IRA member Jimmy Donnelly.

Last year the News Letter revealed that Northern Ireland's Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) - which regularly publicises operations against the UVF, UDA and INLA - does not carry out any operations against the PIRA or dissident republican terror groups.

Instead, the News Letter revealed that such threats were dealt with by the PSNI's Terrorism Investigations Unit (TIA), which many Policing Board members had been unaware of, but which specialises in addressing threats to national security.

The unusual nature of a statement highlighting an operation by the TIA linked to PIRA criminality is underlined by the fact that it is the only press statement on the PSNI website which mentions 'Provisional IRA'.

Provisional IRA weaponry recovered by the security forces from the IRA, as photographed in 2001. The 2015 Northern Ireland Office report reaffirmed by the PSNI in 2021 said the group still retains arms and is involved in murders.

The DUP’s lead Policing Board representative Trevor Clarke MLA said: "Whilst the recent PSNI operation is welcome, it must not form part of a piecemeal approach to investigating threats posed by, or associated with, the Provisional IRA. One house search is ultimately a drop in the ocean when we think of the residual harm caused by the clear failings in the PSNI approach toward the IRA show of strength at the funeral of Bobby Storey."

He noted the Northern Ireland Office 2015 assessment of paramilitary groups, which concluded that the PIRA Army Council was still overseeing both Sinn Fein and the remaining structures of the terror organisation with an “overarching strategy”.

The report was affirmed as still valid by Chief Constable Simon Byrne to the News Letter in 2021.

It found that although the IRA was much reduced in scale and “committed to the peace process”, it still has “specific” departments and “regional command structures”; members were still involved in criminality such as "large scale smuggling", and it still gathers intelligence, retains weapons and had been involved in “isolated incidents of violence, including murders”.

Mr Clarke added: "Sinn Fein is not a normal political party. No other political party has a proscribed organisation pulling its strings. I can think of no other political party that is alleged to have tried to use gangland influence in the Irish Republic."

The Chief Constable must investigate all malign attempts to influence democracy and politics in Northern Ireland. Whether it be the continuing grip of the Provisional Army Council or the millions funneled to Sinn Fein from abroad, the public deserve transparency and to see rule of law applied without fear or fervour.’’

In 2020 the News Letter reported that PIRA members have carried out 26 murders since the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. This paper reported that republican groups generally had claimed 74 lives, and loyalists 71, since the agreement.