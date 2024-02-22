£100,000 cocaine seized along with assorted drugs-related paraphernalia, a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in ongoing investigation into suspected INLA criminality
and live on Freeview channel 276
Read more: Pleasure Boys XXXL manager reveals he has been inundated with booking requests in Belfast and 'had to turn quite a few down' but will 'make public when we are returning at the end of the week'
A PSNI statement says that the search, in the Dermott Hill Road area, was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the INLA.
Detective Inspector Maguire said: “As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 was seized along with assorted drugs-related paraphernalia, a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.
“Enquiries are ongoing.
“This seizure is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, as we work together to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause.
“We thank the public for their continued support and assure you that we will continue to act on the information you provide.
“I would encourage anyone with information on suspicious activity in the Dermott Hill area, or the supply or use of illegal drugs, to contact police on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport ”
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/