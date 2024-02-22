All Sections
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have seized a large quantity of suspected illegal drugs following a search at a property in west Belfast yesterday, Wednesday, 21st February.
By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:34 GMT
A PSNI statement says that the search, in the Dermott Hill Road area, was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the INLA.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 was seized along with assorted drugs-related paraphernalia, a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“This seizure is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, as we work together to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause.

“We thank the public for their continued support and assure you that we will continue to act on the information you provide.

“I would encourage anyone with information on suspicious activity in the Dermott Hill area, or the supply or use of illegal drugs, to contact police on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport ”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/