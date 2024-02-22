Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSNI statement says that the search, in the Dermott Hill Road area, was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the INLA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 was seized along with assorted drugs-related paraphernalia, a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

Cocaine

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“This seizure is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, as we work together to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause.

“We thank the public for their continued support and assure you that we will continue to act on the information you provide.

“I would encourage anyone with information on suspicious activity in the Dermott Hill area, or the supply or use of illegal drugs, to contact police on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport ”