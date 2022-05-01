£100,000 in cash and £50,000 of drugs seized in south Armagh raids

The impounded drugs

Following searches of two properties in the Bessbrook area the PSNI on Sunday arrested a man in his 40s and seized approximately £50,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis, and £100,000 in cash.

The PSNI also said that “a number of other high-value items were also seized, including watches and a vehicle”.

They added in a statement: “Police remain committed to tackling the scourge of drug supply and misuse in south Armagh.