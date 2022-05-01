£100,000 in cash and £50,000 of drugs seized in south Armagh raids

Following searches of two properties in the Bessbrook area the PSNI on Sunday arrested a man in his 40s and seized approximately £50,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis, and £100,000 in cash.
The PSNI also said that “a number of other high-value items were also seized, including watches and a vehicle”.
They added in a statement: “Police remain committed to tackling the scourge of drug supply and misuse in south Armagh.
“The proceeds of the sale of drugs can often have devastating impact on communities and fund organised crime.”