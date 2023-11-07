£20,000 reward offered for information on murder of Martin Conlon in 2005

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information on the "cold-blooded murder" of a man who was abducted and shot in Co Armagh almost 20 years ago.

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information around the “cold-blooded murder” of a man who was abducted and shot in Co Armagh almost 20 years ago. Martin Conlon, 35, was found and rushed to hospital, but died on arrival. Photo: PSNI/PA Wire

Martin Conlon, 35, was rushed to hospital after being found with gunshot wounds, but died on arrival.

A fresh appeal for information has been launched on the 18th anniversary of his murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they believe he had been abducted using his own car by two masked men in Armagh city on November 7 2005 before being shot and abandoned.

They said Mr Conlon was found by members of the public, just after 6.30pm, lying unconscious on the Farnaloy Road near Keady.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly described a "calculated, ruthless and cold-blooded murder", and urged anyone with information to speak to police.

"Martin had sustained gunshot wounds to his head. He was taken to hospital but, sadly, died upon arrival," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe he had been bundled into the back of his own car, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat, by two masked men.

"This was in the Greenpark Crest area, just off the Monaghan Road in Armagh, earlier that evening. The car was driven, by one of the men, to the Farnaloy Road where Martin was shot and abandoned."

He went on: "This was a calculated, ruthless and cold-blooded murder, which took place in the early evening - a time when members of the public, including children, would have been out and about.

"I have no doubt there are individuals who know who carried out this most cruel of attacks, and I am asking you to search your conscience. Please imagine, for just one minute, the loss and heartache that Martin's loving family have endured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's 18 years on, and Martin's mother and father have sadly since passed away. They died without seeing those responsible for their son's murder held to account, while those loved ones who remain are left with ongoing sorrow.

"I understand there may be reluctance to come forward. And I am keen to highlight the support of the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent from the police. Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Martin's murder. Information can be given with 100% anonymity."

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers added: "To stay anonymous, or to be eligible for the reward, you must pass on information exclusively to the charity Crimestoppers.

"With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. We are independent of the police and guarantee complete anonymity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when speaking to our Contact Centre or when completing an anonymous online form via our website."