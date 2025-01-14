£75,000 cash recovered during vehicle search by detectives from Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Jan 2025, 07:39 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 11:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit yesterday (Monday 13th January) stopped a vehicle in Newry and seized a large sum of money.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Tracey said: “Following a proactive policing operation, officers stopped a vehicle at the Belfast Road area.

Assisted by colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit, a search was conducted of the vehicle and around £75,000 in cash was recovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The money has been taken away for further forensic examinations.”

Cash seizedCash seized
Cash seized

Two men aged 49-years and 42-years who were arrested following a vehicle stop at the Belfast Road area of Newry on Monday 13th January, have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice