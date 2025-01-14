£75,000 cash recovered during vehicle search by detectives from Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit
In a statement, Detective Sergeant Tracey said: “Following a proactive policing operation, officers stopped a vehicle at the Belfast Road area.
Assisted by colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit, a search was conducted of the vehicle and around £75,000 in cash was recovered.
"The money has been taken away for further forensic examinations.”
Two men aged 49-years and 42-years who were arrested following a vehicle stop at the Belfast Road area of Newry on Monday 13th January, have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.