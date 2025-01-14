£75,000 cash recovered during vehicle search by detectives from Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit yesterday (Monday 13th January) stopped a vehicle in Newry and seized a large sum of money.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Tracey said: “Following a proactive policing operation, officers stopped a vehicle at the Belfast Road area.

Assisted by colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit, a search was conducted of the vehicle and around £75,000 in cash was recovered.

"The money has been taken away for further forensic examinations.”

Cash seized