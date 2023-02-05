Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "A report was received at around 6.05am that a man had received several stab wounds and was located by a passer-by in the Raphael Street area."The man, aged in this 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which included stab wounds to his hands, neck and nose. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this stage."Enquiries remain ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101 quoting reference 470 of 05/02/23.”The public can also submit a report online using the non-emergency form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/