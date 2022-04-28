PSNI 'acknowledge' sentence handed down to David Jenkins after probe into suspected drugs criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA

The 42-year-old was sentenced to two years – one year to be served in custody and the other on licence.

This will run concurrently with a sentence handed down in January.

The outcome follows an investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.

PSNI

Detective Inspector O’Neill from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Officers carried out searches of a property in west Belfast in 2020 and seized a quantity of cannabis and cocaine, as well as a sum of money.

“David Jenkins was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.

“I hope that the investigation and the fact that Jenkins has appeared before court today offers reassure that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with illegal drugs.

“The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland, and that includes its harrowing impact on the lives and relationships of local people.