PSNI and An Garda Síochána Joint Agency Task Force conduct coordinated and simultaneous search operations

Working as part of the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF), the Police Service of Northern Ireland and members attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau conducted coordinated and simultaneous search operations
By Michael Cousins
Published 6th Dec 2023, 07:56 GMT
Detectives from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch, who carried out searches in Newry, seized a number of items, including a vehicle and mobile phones. All have been removed for further examination.

Tuesday’s searches were part of an investigation, led by An Garda Síochána, into a large seizure of cocaine from a cargo ship off the coast of Cork on Tuesday 26 September.

Working with partners, the Police Service is committed to detecting and preventing drug-related activity – from the importation of drugs to the inevitable fallout.

Anyone with information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs is asked to contact police on 101.

In the course of the operation members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) conducted searches at locations in the Dublin area. A female in her 30s was arrested.