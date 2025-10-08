PSNI and family of Stephen McCord are concerned about his whereabout and welfare' - last seen in Coleraine

By Philip Bradfield
Published 8th Oct 2025, 19:59 BST
Officers and the family of 43-year-old Stephen McCord say they are concerned about his whereabouts and welfare.placeholder image
Officers and the family of 43-year-old Stephen McCord say they are concerned about his whereabouts and welfare.
Police and the family of a missing man who was last seen in Coleraine are growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.

Officers and the family of 43-year-old Stephen McCord say they are concerned about his whereabouts and welfare.

Most Popular

Stephen was last seen in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine at around 6.30pm on Sunday 5 October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police believed that he did not take many personal belongings with him.

Stephen McCord was last seen in Coleraine on Sunday.placeholder image
Stephen McCord was last seen in Coleraine on Sunday.

He is described as being 5 ft 10 ins in height, of slim build, with blue eyes, balding, with ginger hair and a beard and with a rose tattoo on his hand.

Stephen was last seen wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a fleece.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him or who might know of his whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 248 of 08/10/25.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice