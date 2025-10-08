Officers and the family of 43-year-old Stephen McCord say they are concerned about his whereabouts and welfare.

Stephen was last seen in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine at around 6.30pm on Sunday 5 October.

Police believed that he did not take many personal belongings with him.

Stephen McCord was last seen in Coleraine on Sunday.

He is described as being 5 ft 10 ins in height, of slim build, with blue eyes, balding, with ginger hair and a beard and with a rose tattoo on his hand.

Stephen was last seen wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms and a fleece.