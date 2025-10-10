Authorities arrested seven men after raiding a secret cigarette factory in Newry which was equippened with sound insulation to hide production of 1.5m cigarettes a day.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said it was one of the biggest ever illegal tobacco factories it has come across.

The state-of-the-art factory, which was capable of producing 1.5 million cigarettes a day, was uncovered in an operation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) with support from the Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The sophisticated set up included professional extraction systems, insulation to hide noise and expensive machinery.

More than 1.25 million cigarettes and nine tonnes of tobacco were recovered from the site, worth more than £3.1 million in unpaid duty.

Dermot Clarke, Operational Lead in HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service. said:

“This was one of the most sophisticated tobacco factories we have ever uncovered in Northern Ireland and this will be a significant blow to the organised criminals we believe are behind it.

“The illicit tobacco trade steals money from public services, undercuts legitimate businesses and funds other crimes that impact our communities.

“We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco or alcohol to report it to HMRC online.”

The factory, which was raided on 6 October has now been dismantled.

Seven men have been arrested on suspicion of fraudulent evasion of duty contrary to section 170(2) of the Customs and Excise Management Act (1979).