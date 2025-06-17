PSNI and Paramilitary Crime Task Force makes arrest and seizes shotgun and drugs in operation linked to West Belfast UDA
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, with the assistance of Tactical Support Group colleagues, carried out searches of properties in north and south Belfast today, Tuesday 17th June.
The searches formed part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA, and led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man.
Detective Inspector Maguire said: “Our search of a residential property in the Joanmount Gardens area of the city uncovered a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, a significant quantity of suspected class A drugs and fireworks; while further items were seized at a house in the Dromara Street area, where the man was arrested.
"He remains in custody at this time, on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
"Our enquiries are continuing. These searches demonstrate our commitment to addressing the misery caused by paramilitary criminality within our communities."
Police appealed for anyone with information about suspected paramilitary activity in their area to contact them on 101.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/