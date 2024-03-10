Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collision took place late on Saturday night, 9 March on the Banbridge Road at Gilford.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon local policing Inspector Tate said: "We received a report just after 10.50pm that two vehicles had collided on the road between Lawrencetown and Gilford."Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service."The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which may be life-changing. The second driver suffered injuries which, at this time, are not thought to be serious."No other persons were in the vehicles at the time of the collision."

The road was closed overnight but has now reopened.

A general view of the Banbridge Road, Gilford. Photo: Google maps/

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have seen the vehicles involved, a black Ford Fiesta and a red Hyundai I20 Sport, to contact police.

Police are especially interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam or other video footage relating to the collision.Officers can be contacted on tel 101, quoting reference number 1665 of 09/03/24.