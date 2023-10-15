Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Shortly before 1.20am, it was reported that a group of men forced entry to a property in the Barnagh Park area, and chased the male occupant through the house and out through a door to the rear of the property, where they assaulted him.“The victim sustained a stab wound to his cheek, and head injuries after being beaten with pieces of wood.“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and transported the man to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening.“This was, however, a particularly brutal attack, and a terrifying ordeal for the victim.”