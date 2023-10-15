PSNI appeal after gang force their way into Donaghadee house to inflict 'terrifying' attack on male occupant
The attack took place early today, Sunday 15 October.
Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Shortly before 1.20am, it was reported that a group of men forced entry to a property in the Barnagh Park area, and chased the male occupant through the house and out through a door to the rear of the property, where they assaulted him.“The victim sustained a stab wound to his cheek, and head injuries after being beaten with pieces of wood.“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and transported the man to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening.“This was, however, a particularly brutal attack, and a terrifying ordeal for the victim.”
Police said that their enquiries are ongoing, and that they are asking for witnesses or anyone with information about the attack to contact them on tel 101, ref 137 of 15/10/23.”Alternatively, the public can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org