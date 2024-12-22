Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in Armagh city.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “Officers received a report of a burglary in the Altavallen Park area, which occurred sometime on Wednesday, December 18, whilst the resident was not present.

“The front door of the house was forced open and two rooms in the house had been rummaged through. However, nothing is believed to have been taken at this time.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the Altavallen Park area at the time, or who may have CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1137 of 20/12/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/