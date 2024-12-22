PSNI appeal for footage and information after burglary report is made in Armagh

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 18:00 GMT
Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in Armagh city.

Detective Sergeant Johnston said: “Officers received a report of a burglary in the Altavallen Park area, which occurred sometime on Wednesday, December 18, whilst the resident was not present.

“The front door of the house was forced open and two rooms in the house had been rummaged through. However, nothing is believed to have been taken at this time.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the Altavallen Park area at the time, or who may have CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1137 of 20/12/24.”

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in Armagh cityDetectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary in Armagh city
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

