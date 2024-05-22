PSNI appeal for help in finding this collie pup believed to have been seriously injured on the Glenshane Road, Maghera on May 19 by a red Citroen

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:31 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 16:04 BST
Police are appealing for information following an incident when a puppy was struck by a car in the Maghera area on Sunday 19th May.
It happened sometime between 3am and 8am and it was reported that a red coloured Citroen car hit a young black and white collie in the vicinity of the Glenshane Road, Maghera – however there are connections to Belfast, Antrim and Dungiven.

The dog has yet to be located and is believed to have been seriously injured during this collision.

The collie that was injuredThe collie that was injured
Meanwhile a 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to the same puppy – and threats to kill.

He was later charged and appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday 20th May.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, observed any suspicious activity in the area during this time or have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, or anyone who may know there whereabouts of the dog, to contact the PSNI via 101 or online, quoting the reference number 635 of 19/05/24.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/