PSNI appeal for help in locating Ebony Hughes in relation to investigation
The PSNI are asking for the help of the public in locating a man in relation to an incident in Newry.
By Philip Bradfield
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 36-year-old Ebony Hughes. Detectives in Newry believe he may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into an incident in the city in May of this year.
Nor further information has been released about the incident. If you can help, police are asking you to call them on 101.