PSNI appeal for information after a van was burnt-out in the Moira area

Police in Lisburn are appealing for witnesses and information after a van was burnt-out in the Moira area.

In a statement PSNI Detective Inspector Keon said: “We received a report at around 10.30pm on Sunday, 2nd November of a van on fire in the Lisburn Road area of Moira.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

“The front of the van – a white transit custom vehicle – was significantly burnt, with damage also caused to the side of the van.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate ignition and we would ask that anyone who was in the area around 10pm-10.30pm on Sunday night, or who might have information which could assist with our investigation, contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 1538 of 02/11/25.

“We’re particularly keen to speak with anyone who might have dash-cam or other footage which could help with our ongoing enquiries.