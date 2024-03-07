PSNI appeal for information after firearm discharged in the Ardoyne Avenue area of north Belfast on Friday 1st March
In a statement the PSNI say a report was received at around 11.20pm that a firearm had been discharged in the area.
It adds that one man has already been charged and appeared at court in connection with this incident.
Detectives are continuing with their enquiries and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at Musgrave on 101.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.