PSNI appeal for information after firearm discharged in the Ardoyne Avenue area of north Belfast on Friday 1st March

Officers investigating an incident in the Ardoyne Avenue area of north Belfast on Friday 1st March are appealing for witnesses.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Mar 2024, 11:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement the PSNI say a report was received at around 11.20pm that a firearm had been discharged in the area.

It adds that one man has already been charged and appeared at court in connection with this incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives are continuing with their enquiries and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at Musgrave on 101.

Press Eye - Ardoyne AvenuePress Eye - Ardoyne Avenue
Press Eye - Ardoyne Avenue

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.