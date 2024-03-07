PSNI appeal for information after firearm discharged in the Ardoyne Avenue area of north Belfast on Friday 1st March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement the PSNI say a report was received at around 11.20pm that a firearm had been discharged in the area.

It adds that one man has already been charged and appeared at court in connection with this incident.

Detectives are continuing with their enquiries and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at Musgrave on 101.

Press Eye - Ardoyne Avenue