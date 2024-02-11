Detective Sergeant McGearty said: “A report was made shortly after 10.30pm that a man armed with a gun entered takeaway premises in the Gilnahirk Road area, pointing the weapon at a member of staff.“The suspect was described as being around 5’ 7” tall and wearing a visibly-dirty grey fleece and a black snood. He made off on foot in the direction of Kingsway Avenue with a sum of cash.“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries but staff members were left shaken by the ordeal.“Enquiries remain ongoing and we are keeping an open mind as to whether this is linked to any other reports.“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage.“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1923 of 09/02/24.”Alternatively, readers can submit a report online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.Ot they can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/